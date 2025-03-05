WATCH: Ace Bailey Throws Down Insane Reverse Dunk vs. Purdue
Ace Bailey has impressed since arriving at Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights traveled to West Lafayette to take on Purdue in what will likely be Bailey's last true road game in a Rutgers uniform. Midway through the first half, Bailey threw down a dunk that opened eyes across the nation.
With just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Rutgers and Purdue were tied at 13. The ball was swung to Bailey on the wing and two dribbles later, he was throwing down a reverse dunk.
Bailey has shown an ability to play like a guard all season long. At 6-foot-10, Bailey has great length and can handle the ball on the outside. During this play, he used his quickness to get the baseline and was able to finish with authority.
Bailey has played in and started 27 games for Rutgers this season. He is averaging 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Bailey is also shooting 36.3% from three-point range. The five-star freshmen has shown an ability to score in bunches. This includes a career-high 37 points in a victory over Northwestern in January.
The season for the Scarlet Knights has been a disappointing one. With Bailey and Dylan Harper coming in, Rutgers began the year ranked in the AP Top 25 but quickly fell out with losses early on. The explosive freshmen have not been a disappointment for Rutgers.
Both Bailey and Harper are expected to be top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. When looking at this highlight on Tuesday night, it is no surprise.