WATCH: Former Rutgers Star Makes Defensive Stand To Send Team To Sweet 16
Mawot Mag's tenure at Rutgers ended with a bit of controversy surrounding his intentions.
Mag turned into a consistent starter for Rutgers before injuries played a role in his final two years before entering the transfer portal. Mag landedat BYU and has played a vital role on the defensiv end in helping his team advance in the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday night, Mag made the final defensive play, getting a stop against Wisconsin's John Tonje as BYU survived and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Mag spent four years at Rutgers. He became a full-time starter as a junior, where he started 23 games before suffering a torn ACL against Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. Mag would return for his final season in Piscataway but dealt with issues with his calf.
Mag started 16 games that season before shutting it down early. Many speculated whether or not Mag was just preserving his body with intentions of entering the transfer portal. This left a bad taste as he eventually entered the portal and landed at BYU.
In four years at Rutgers, Mag played in 80 games, making 41 starts. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the course of his career. Mag became known as a defensive standout and it has shown from his time at BYU as well.
With the game on the line, Mag was lined up with Tonje, who had scored 30 points in the high-scoring affair, and was able to make the final play.