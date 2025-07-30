Watch New Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn's Introductory Press Conference
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially announced Keli Zinn as the new athletic director on Wednesday morning.
The Board of Governors approved a five-year deal for Zinn, making her the highest-paid AD in program history. She will take over the position on Aug. 6. She is currently serving as the executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer at LSU.
Zinn spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday during her introductory conference.
You can watch the entire press conference here:
“Keli Zinn brings the strategic drive, operational excellence, and championship pedigree we need right now for Rutgers Athletics,” Rutgers President William Tate said. “Her leadership style resonates deeply with Rutgers’ mission – competitiveness on the field, integrity in our practices, and excellence in the student‑athlete experience. She will guide Rutgers into a new era, with forward-looking leadership, tapping into the Rutgers Edge. We are thrilled to welcome Keli and her husband, Nate, to the Scarlet Knights family.”
In her new deal, Zinn will earn a base salary of $1.35 million. It can raise each year with different incentives within the contract. She will also receive a $50,000 raise "for each year she receives a positive evaluation," according to a reading at the Board of Governors meeting.
"I am honored to join Rutgers at this exciting juncture, and I want to thank President Tate and the Board of Governors for this incredible opportunity," Zinn said. "Where there are challenges, there are also opportunities, and I look forward to working with our campus leaders, student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, and fans to build on Rutgers' strong tradition, amplify opportunities to support our athletic programs, maintain top‑tier compliance, and pursue excellence both on and off the field."