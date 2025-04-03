WATCH: Rutgers Co-DC Zach Sparber Talks New Position In Home State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take a new path with the defense this year.
Head coach Greg Schiano brought in co-defensive coordinators for the 2025 season. Robb Smith will return to the Scarlet Knights for his third stint, and fourth total under Schiano. Along with Smith, Rutgers brought in Zach Sparber, who coached alongside Smith at Duke in 2022. The plan is to have them serve as co-defensive coordinators while Sparber will also work with the linebackers.
Schiano brought in this duo of coaches to replace Joe Harasymiak, who is now the head coach at UMass. This is not a completely unique system but it is one that Rutgers has not implemented. Schiano put plenty of thought into the process and believes this was the best avenue.
Sparber, who is a graduate of New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic, spoke on Thursday afternoon about his excitement to be back in the Garden State.
“This is home," Sparber said. "To be a coordinator in Power Four football and to have my children grow up an hour away from their grandparents, it doesn’t happen. The pride that I feel about the state of New Jersey. We are special and a different breed here.”
The defensive staff also includes Vic Hall, who will work with the safeties and nickels, and cornerbacks coach David Rowe. Charlie Noonan is now on the staff as well and will handle the interior defensive line.
Rutgers has featured an impressive defense in each of the last two years under Harasymiak. The expectation is that Smith and Sparber can join forces and keep the unit in a good spot moving forward. This will be essential for success during the 2025 season.