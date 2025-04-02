WATCH: Rutgers DC Robb Smith Discusses Return, New-Look Defense
Rutgers co-defensive coordinator Robb Smith met with the media on Tuesday afternoon as Rutgers prepares for spring practices.
Smith is beginning his third stint with the Scarlet Knights and fourth working with head coach Greg Schiano. Smith spent time as the linebackers coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 under Schiano.
Now, he returns to run the defense once again with Zach Sparber. Smith took the podium on Tuesday to discuss his return and the new-look defense for the Scarlet Knights.
Schiano brought in this duo of coaches to replace Joe Harasymiak, who is now the head coach at UMass. This is not a completely unique system but it is one that Rutgers has not implemented. Schiano put plenty of thought into the process and believes this was the best avenue.
Sparber was brought in from James Madison. Smith and Sparber spent time together on Duke's defenisve staff in 2022. The plan is to have them serve as co-defensive coordinators while Sparber will also work with the linebackers.
The defensive staff also includes Vic Hall, who will work with the safeties and nickels, and cornerbacks coach David Rowe. Charlie Noonan is now on the staff as well and will handle the interior defensive line.
Rutgers has featured an impressive defense in each of the last two years under Harasymiak. The expectation is that Smith and Sparber can join forces and keep the unit in a good spot moving forward. This will be essential for success during the 2025 season.