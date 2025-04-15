WATCH: Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano Spring Practice Press Conference
Rutgers Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano took the podium on Saturday afternoon to discuss the status of his team at this point of spring practices.
The Scarlet Knights are weeks into spring workouts and it is the first time that coaches get a chance to see their team on the field. Schiano met with the media to discuss injuries, position battles, and other topics that surround the team in the spring.
As spring practices continue on, the backup quarterback battle is turning into one of the most entertaining for the Scarlet Knights.
Redshirt sophomore Ajani Sheppard and redshirt freshman AJ Surace were both brought in by Schiano. Sheppard has impressed during his time as the backup while Surace has made the race interesting in a short amount of time.
The Scarlet Knights will also look to replace one of their top running backs in program history. Kyle Monangai is currently in the process leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Rutgers went into the portal and landed FAU transfer RB CJ Campbell Jr. He began his career at Florida State before tranferring to Florida Atlantic. He finished with 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Owls.
Campbell Jr. also brings the threat of a pass catcher out of the backfield. He caught 40 passes for 466 yards last season, which is a big step up from Rutgers' production in this area. This brings a new dynamic to the offense this season.
Schiano was able to discuss all things Rutgers during his latest press conference to give fans a look into the team.