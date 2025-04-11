Rutgers Scarlet Knights

What Is Rutgers Plan To Replace Kyle Monangai?

Rutgers will have multiple options to replace its most productive offensive weapon.

Greg Patuto

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs the ball getting past South Florida Bulls defensive back James Chenault (32) as Owls wide receiver Marlyn Johnson (11) follows along during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs the ball getting past South Florida Bulls defensive back James Chenault (32) as Owls wide receiver Marlyn Johnson (11) follows along during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights created an identity on the ground over the last two years.

Kyle Monangai led the charge in the backfield and put together an incredible two-year stretch that will go down in program history. This includes leading the Big Ten in rushing in 2023.

Monangai is now preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft and the Scarlet Knights are preparing for life without their leading rusher.

Enter CJ Campbell Jr. The FAU transfer came to Rutgers in the transfer portal and could take over as the No. 1 option in the backfield.

“We watched a ton of transfer running backs and he’s the only one we pursued,” Rutgers running backs coach Damiere Shaw said. “He showed the ability to hit the big play, to run through arm tackles, he showed some toughness. After (our) first conversation, I knew he was a guy we needed to bring into this program because he fit the culture that Coach has built here.”

Campbell Jr. began his career at Florida State before tranferring to Florida Atlantic. He finished with 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Owls.

Campbell Jr. also brings the threat of a pass catcher out of the backfield. He caught 40 passes for 466 yards last season, which is a big step up from Rutgers' production in this area.

The Scarlet Knights will also incorporate Antwan Raymond. He rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns in Monangai's absence during the Rate Bowl.

The Scarlet Knights are looking to build upon what was an improved offensive showing in 2024. The backfield remains a priority and could play a major role once again.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News