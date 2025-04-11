What Is Rutgers Plan To Replace Kyle Monangai?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights created an identity on the ground over the last two years.
Kyle Monangai led the charge in the backfield and put together an incredible two-year stretch that will go down in program history. This includes leading the Big Ten in rushing in 2023.
Monangai is now preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft and the Scarlet Knights are preparing for life without their leading rusher.
Enter CJ Campbell Jr. The FAU transfer came to Rutgers in the transfer portal and could take over as the No. 1 option in the backfield.
“We watched a ton of transfer running backs and he’s the only one we pursued,” Rutgers running backs coach Damiere Shaw said. “He showed the ability to hit the big play, to run through arm tackles, he showed some toughness. After (our) first conversation, I knew he was a guy we needed to bring into this program because he fit the culture that Coach has built here.”
Campbell Jr. began his career at Florida State before tranferring to Florida Atlantic. He finished with 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Owls.
Campbell Jr. also brings the threat of a pass catcher out of the backfield. He caught 40 passes for 466 yards last season, which is a big step up from Rutgers' production in this area.
The Scarlet Knights will also incorporate Antwan Raymond. He rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns in Monangai's absence during the Rate Bowl.
The Scarlet Knights are looking to build upon what was an improved offensive showing in 2024. The backfield remains a priority and could play a major role once again.