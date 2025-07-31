What Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano Had to Say About New Athletic Director
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially have a new athletic director.
On Wednesday, Rutgers introduced Keli Zinn as the new atletic director. She became the highest-paid AD in program history, earning a base salary of $1.35 million.
Many around the university are excited about the hire and that includes Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano.
"Very excited about the opportunity to work alongside (Keli Zinn)," Schiano said. "I haven't worked with her before, don't know her, but a lot of people I am very close to have and speak the world of her; they are excited for us to have her here. ... I'm really look forward to working with her and building this thing to the level we know it can get to."
Zinn comes to Rutgers with plenty of experience. She began her career in the Big East before serving multiple executive roles at West Virginia. She now replaces Pat Hobbs, who Rutgers has been attempting to replace for months now. The university appointed two interim athletic directors to lead the way before agreeing to hire Zinn.
During her introductory press conference, Zinn spoke about many factors and plans that she has for the program. As a whole, she wants to focus on the financial side of things while keeping teams competitive in the Big Ten.
Rutgers is opening a very important football season on Aug. 28 coming off back-to-back appearances in bowl season. It will look to make it three in a row for the third time in program history.