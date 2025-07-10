When Will Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Make His NBA Summer League Debut?
Dylan Harper is preparing to begin his NBA career.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight star has been sidelined with a groin injury, missing the start of the NBA Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs.
It has been reported that Harper will make his debut on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. According to the San Antonio Express News, team officials "expect him to be ready" for the showdown with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Harper has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both matchups will be televised on ESPN and will take place at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Harper was previously sidelined for three games as the Spurs competed at the California Classic in San Francisco. The team did not expect him to miss much time and was hopeful of his return on Thursday. Instead, it will come two days later.
San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. He will get the chance to go up against Flagg in a battle of top-twp picks.
Harper became the highest Scarlet Knight ever taken in the NBA Draft when he was picked second by the Spurs. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for Rutgers in his only season in Piscataway. He shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.
Harper and teammate Ace Bailey, who was selected fifth by the Utah Jazz, made it the first draft since 1985 where two Rutgers players will be taken on the same night.