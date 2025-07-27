When Will Rutgers Scarlet Knights First Loss Come in 2025?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a difficult road to navigate during the 2025 season.
Once the non-conference portion of the schedule comes to an end, Rutgers will begin Big Ten play with a matchup against Iowa.
This will be the first big test of the season and according to CBS Sports, this will be the first loss of the season for the Scarlet Knights.
"The Scarlet Knights host Iowa in a rare Friday night tilt. It could be a race to 20 points," Brad Crawford wrote. "The Hawkeyes are 4–0 all-time against Rutgers since 2016 and haven't allowed more than 10 points in any of those games -- including two shutouts."
Rutgers will host Iowa on a Friday night during its annual blackout game. Last season, the Scarlet Knights defeated Washington in this very same scenario to open Big Ten play.
This season, the battle will come against Iowa and what the Hawkeyes believe will be an improved offense.
Rutgers had the benefit of missing out on the conference's top teams last year. This season, the Scarlet Knights will be tested against the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State. They will also take on Illinois toward the end of the season.
The non-conference portion of the schedule will begin on Aug. 28 against Ohio. Rutgers will play three games to begin the season at SHI Stadium before Big Ten play begins.
Rutgers is looking to return to bowl season for the third consecutive season by reaching the six-win mark.