Where did the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rank in Attendance in 2024?
The Big Ten is home to some of the best college football venues in the nation.
There is just under two months until teams will be back on the field and fans will be filling up the stands.
With teams like Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan in the mix, where does Rutgers land in terms of attendance in the conference? Badgers Wire took a look at the numbers from 2024.
The stadium came in last in the site's rankings but attendance was a few slots higher at No. 14.
SHI Stadium holds 52,454 at full capacity. The average attendance in 2024 was 48,341.
"Rutgers is riding a strong wave under head coach Greg Schiano, with three bowl appearances in four seasons. That success has led to recruiting success and increased attendance. The question now is whether the program can continue its winning ways."- Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire
Rutgers has made it to bowl season in back-to-back years. If it can make it three in a row, it would just be the third time in program history.
Head coach Greg Schiano returned to the Scarlet Knights ahead of the 2020 season. He has improved the roster tremendously and gotten results during that time. There is another level Rutgers hopes to reach but for now, the goal should be to qualify for bowl games.
Schiano has also summoned the student body and other fans to the stadium on a weekly basis. Rutgers enters the 2025 season with expectations of reaching six wins once again. It will be interesting to see how the attendance numbers compare to 2024.