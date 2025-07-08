Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Where did the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rank in Attendance in 2024?

Rutgers will look to take a step up the attendnace ranks this season.

Greg Patuto

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (not pictured) before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (not pictured) before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Big Ten is home to some of the best college football venues in the nation.

There is just under two months until teams will be back on the field and fans will be filling up the stands.

With teams like Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan in the mix, where does Rutgers land in terms of attendance in the conference? Badgers Wire took a look at the numbers from 2024.

The stadium came in last in the site's rankings but attendance was a few slots higher at No. 14.

SHI Stadium holds 52,454 at full capacity. The average attendance in 2024 was 48,341.

"Rutgers is riding a strong wave under head coach Greg Schiano, with three bowl appearances in four seasons. That success has led to recruiting success and increased attendance. The question now is whether the program can continue its winning ways."

Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire

Rutgers has made it to bowl season in back-to-back years. If it can make it three in a row, it would just be the third time in program history.

Head coach Greg Schiano returned to the Scarlet Knights ahead of the 2020 season. He has improved the roster tremendously and gotten results during that time. There is another level Rutgers hopes to reach but for now, the goal should be to qualify for bowl games.

Schiano has also summoned the student body and other fans to the stadium on a weekly basis. Rutgers enters the 2025 season with expectations of reaching six wins once again. It will be interesting to see how the attendance numbers compare to 2024.

Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

