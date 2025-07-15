Where do Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land in Big Ten Tiers?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.
Will this start a downfall for the team moving forward?
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports placed all Big Ten teams in tiers for the 2025-26 season ranging from National Championship contenders to the basement.
After a lost year for Rutgers, the team was placed in the basement with very low expectations.
"It could be a long, cold winter in Piscataway," Trotter wrote.
The Scarlet Knights saw major roster turnover once again this offseason. It was highlighted by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey leaving for the NBA Draft, where both were selected with top-five picks.
"Rutgers does not have the resources of some of its Big Ten foes, and the roster highlights that. Steve Pikiell is going to have to dip into his player-development bag and bring back a gritty, slow-playing, defense-first plan because Rutgers does not look to have the talent to go shot-for-shot in a high-possession game."- Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports
Rutgers finished 15-17 last season after welcoming in the top-ranked recruiting class in program history. The Scarlet Knights landed commitments from five-stars Harper and Bailey while four-star Lathan Sommerville also landed in Piscataway.
An early-season loss to Kennessaw State set the tone for what turned into a disastrous season that ended with a record below .500.
Head coach Steve Pikiell has worked to retool the roster this offseason but expectations will be low after last season. Rutgers will have work to do to build its reputation back up in the Big Ten.