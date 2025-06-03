Where does Rutgers Scarlet Knights Head Coach Rank in Big Ten?
Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season.
Since his return, Schiano has worked to improve the program from the dog days early in its Big Ten tenure. The conference is expanding and this has brought in more elite coaches from around the nation.
The question is, where does Schiano rank heading into the 2025 season?
In a recent power rankings done, Schiano came in 10th out of 18 Big Ten coaches.
"Schiano’s second turn at Rutgers hasn’t gone as well as his first, though that’s related to the much more difficult path to competitiveness in the Big Ten compared to the Big East. But as during that previous stint, Schiano has turned the Scarlet Knights into a consistent bowl team with three postseason trips in the last four years. We’re still waiting for that breakthrough season, though."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today Sports
Schiano was pegged in the middle of the conference in this particular ranking. He was one spot behind Lincoln Riley of USC and one spot ahead of Wisconsin's Luke Fickell.
Schiano returned in 2020 during a Big Ten only schedule due to the pandemic. The Scarlet Knights won three games after two consecutive seasons going 0-9 in Big Ten play.
Rutgers has finished 7-6 in each of the last two years, earning a spot in a bowl game each season. This includes a combined record of 7-11 in conference play. The expectation is that the Scarlet Knights can reach the six-win mark and clinch a bowl berth once again in 2025.