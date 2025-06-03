Where does Rutgers Scarlet Knights SF Land on Top 100 Prospects List?
There have been many questions surrounding Ace Bailey entering the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' star forward has been near the top of many prospect lists since the early days of the season. During the NBA Combine, there were questions about how Bailey's game would translate to the next level.
According to a recent Top 100 list of prospects put together by ESPN, teams should not shy away from Bailey.
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo pegged Bailey as the third-overall prospect in the draft behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Bailey's teammate Dylan Harper.
"Bailey has held down this spot on our board for essentially the entire season, due to his considerable scoring upside as a gifted shotmaker with plus size on the wing, coming in at 6-foot-9 in shoes. Although he measured a hair smaller than his listed height might have suggested, his measurements were comparable with previous information and didn't come as a surprise to NBA teams. No player in the class can match the tough shotmaking prowess Bailey regularly displays, giving him a pathway to becoming a valuable player in due time."- Jeremy Woo, ESPN
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
There are many teams who believe that Bailey will need time to develop into a consistent contributor on a winning team. While it might take time, Bailey's ceiling is an NBA All-Star who can lead a team in the postseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers currently hold the third-overall pick in the draft and have been linked to Bailey.