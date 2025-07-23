Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Who Will Take Over as Left Tackle for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights?

Greg Schiano touched on the open slot at left tackle left by Hollin Pierce.

Greg Patuto

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Tyler Needham (86) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights return a large amount of production on the offensive side of the ball — specifically up front.

Rutgers will have four starters along the offensive line back this season. The only slot missing is at left tackle as Hollin Pierce has moved onto the NFL.

While the left side is the anchor of the line, there are options for the Scarlet Knights and that includes moving an experienced lineman to the other side.

Tyler Needham started 10 games for Rutgers at right tackle last season. He has been pegged as the option to move to the left side and as of now, that seems like the plan but it has not been finalized.

Head coach Greg Schiano typically does not share any answers ahead of releasing a depth chart. During Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Schiano said that Needham "has the chance to secure the spot."

The Scarlet Knights also bring back All-Big Ten caliber lineman Gus Zilinskas at center and right guard Kwabena Asamoah. Bryan Felter will also be back at left guard this season. Felter has started 12 games at left guard over the last two years, being named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the media as a junior.

As of now, Needham seems like he will get the first chance to win the job at left tackle.

"I hesitate whenever anybody asks me 'what do you thik my role will be?," Schiano said. "I have no idea. You're going to create your role by how you practice and how you play in games."

