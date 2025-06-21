Why did the Dallas Mavericks Avoid Dylan Harper During Draft Process?
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard. They currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but have not shown interest in the top point guard on the board.
Dylan Harper is currently the top-rated point guard heading into the draft. So, why have the Mavericks not shown any interest in the former Rutgers Scarlet Knight?
According to a report from Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, it is less about Harper and more about the overall interest in Duke's Cooper Flagg.
"Harper was never seriously considered for Dallas," Robinson heard from an NBA executive. "That's not a knock on him. The mavericks were just laser-focused on Flagg, and they didn't want to send the wrong message by even entertaining another player at the top."
There are certain drafts where the top pick is made before the big night. This is one of those years as Flagg can basically be penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick.
Harper has taken a similar approach but in the second slot in the draft. He did not work out for the Mavericks during the draft process. In fact, Harper only visited the San Antonio Spurs, who will pick second in the draft.
"He didn't need to do the full tour," Robinson reported. "He's confident in his stock. He knows who's watching. Sometimes less is more."
Harper is expected to go second in the draft to the Spurs on Wednesday night. Teams have contacted San Antonio about interest in a trade for the pick but the Spurs seem focused on adding Harper.