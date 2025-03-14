Will Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Invitation To Postseason Tournament?
What we know is that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will miss out on the NCAA Tournament once again.
What we will wait to find out is if Rutgers will receive invitations to other postseason tournaments.
On Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights fell to USC in double-overtime in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The heartbreaking loss was assumed to be the end of the season for Rutgers but that might not be the case.
According to Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press, it is likely that the Scarlet Knights receive invites to both the NIT and College Basketball Crown. Head coach Steve Pikiell shared that they have filled out forms for all postseason action but had not given any thought to if they will participate.
As of now, Rutgers is projected in the field for the NIT. The bracket will be relased on Sunday night following the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
The College Basketball Crown is a tournament that will span one week in Las Vegas. The first two rounds of the event will take place on March 31-April 1 at MGM Grand's Garden Arena. The semifinals and finals will be on April 5-6 at T-Mobile Arena.
Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights will have decisions to make surrounding postseason play. Star freshmen and projected lottery picks Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will have their own decisions to make regarding their futures. Both Harper and Bailey could decide to sit out postseason play with the NBA Draft looming. If this is the case, it would be interesting to see if Rutgers would go on.
We will have all the answers we are looking for in just two short days.