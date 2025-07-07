Will Rutgers Scarlet Knights Return to Bowl Game in 2025?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year.
This would be the third time in program history that the team qualified for a bowl game in three straight years. The schedule is difficult in 2025 and the Scarlet Knights will have their work cut out for themselves in Big Ten play.
The question is, can Rutgers navigate this gauntlet and get to the six-win mark?
On3 recently put out an updated bowl projection for the 2025 season and Rutgers was not featured. This was the first edition of preseason projections from the site and the Scarlet Knights were left out of competition.
The schedule will not do Rutgers any favors this season. The Scarlet Knights will be tasked with Oregon early in the year before ending with Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks to round out a difficult run.
ESPN's latest power index gives Rutgers a 57.1% chance to reach a bowl game. The Scarlet Knights will open the season with three non-conference games to begin the year, which should result in three wins. From there, the team will have to navigate the Big Ten to reach six wins.
Last season, Rutgers let a double-digit lead slip away in the Rate Bowl against Kansas State. In 2023, the Scarlet Knights defeated Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.
There is a chance for Rutgers to return to bowl season, especially with three non-conference games to start the season. It will not be an easy task for the team this year.