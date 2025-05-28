Will the Brooklyn Nets Consider Trade to Draft Rutgers Star Guard?
Dylan Harper has been widely regarded as the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
The San Antonio Spurs landed the second pick in the draft lottery — which comes with the chance to land the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights point guard.
The question remains, will the Spurs look to trade the pick? And if they do, who will be interested in moving up?
The Brooklyn Nets come to mind immediately.
The Nets did not have good fortunes in the lottery landing the eighth-overall pick. This has left the front office with uncertainties about how to use this selection.
Naturally, the Nets have been brought up as suitors to move up and select Harper with the second-overall pick. According to New York Post's Brian Lewis, this will not be happening.
"Unlikely," Lewis said. "Matter of fact, I might even go highly unlikely. That's from multiple sources. You never say never but I think that's something that I wouldn't count on seeing happening."
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Harper has been the popular pick to go second after Duke's Cooper Flagg. The Spurs have explored many options with this selection. If they stay put, Harper will likely be the selection but there will also be interest for a trade. At this point, reports say not to count on the Nets being the team to move up.