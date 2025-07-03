Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers, Greg Schiano Await Commitment From 2026 Defensive Target

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will soon find out the fate of this 2026 defensive prospect next week.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After a successful month of recruiting in June, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano will look to continue the trend heading into month of July. And while the program hosted a slew of prospects this offseason, Schiano will see if his efforts pay off next week.

2026 three-star cornerback Devonte Anderson announced last week that he has set his commitment date for Jul. 11, where he will make his decision between Rutgers, Maryland, Louisville and other power four schools.

The three-star prospect is the No. 85 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 117-ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. In his junior season at West Orange High School, Anderson played both ways, racking up 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 3 interceptions on defense while catching 26 passes for 447 yards and 3 touchdowns.

If Schiano is able to land the Florida product next weekend, he would become the second cornerback commit for Rutgers in the 2026 class alongside three-star Brandon Murray. Anderson took an official visit to the program on Jun. 6, and his commitment would help bolster the Scarlet Knights' secondary unit for the future.

Rutgers currently possesses the No. 24 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The group includes 21 total commits, along with four different four-star commits.

