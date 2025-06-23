Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose Highly-Touted 2026 Commit To Alabama
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' recent success in the 2026 recruiting cycle took a hit this week, as head coach Greg Schiano lost a key commit on Monday.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported that 2026 three-star safety Rihyael Kelley has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After announcing his commitment to Schiano and the Scarlet Knights earlier this month, Kelly received an offer from Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer jus four days after his decision. And despite taking an official visit on Jun. 6, the Scarlet Knights were unable to hold on to young talent out of the state of Ohio.
Kelley is currently a top-40 prospect in Ohio, as well as the No. 85-ranked safety in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 180 lbs, defensive back was one of two safety commits in Schiano's 2026 class, along with four-star Chris Hewitt Jr. However, Rutgers remains as one of the top programs on the 2026 recruiting trail, as they are the No. 16-ranked team in the nation, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The class includes 20 commits, with four of the prospects being four-star recruits.
