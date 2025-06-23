Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose Highly-Touted 2026 Commit To Alabama

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights lost a talented defensive commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet prior to the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet prior to the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' recent success in the 2026 recruiting cycle took a hit this week, as head coach Greg Schiano lost a key commit on Monday.

On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported that 2026 three-star safety Rihyael Kelley has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After announcing his commitment to Schiano and the Scarlet Knights earlier this month, Kelly received an offer from Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer jus four days after his decision. And despite taking an official visit on Jun. 6, the Scarlet Knights were unable to hold on to young talent out of the state of Ohio.

Kelley is currently a top-40 prospect in Ohio, as well as the No. 85-ranked safety in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 180 lbs, defensive back was one of two safety commits in Schiano's 2026 class, along with four-star Chris Hewitt Jr. However, Rutgers remains as one of the top programs on the 2026 recruiting trail, as they are the No. 16-ranked team in the nation, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The class includes 20 commits, with four of the prospects being four-star recruits.

Read More Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coverage Here

MORE: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Have "Zero Interest" in Trading No. 2 Pick

MORE: Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Could be Looking to Drop Outside Top Five Picks

MORE: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Offer First QB in 2028 Class

MORE: The Joy of Ace Bailey: An Intangible That Can't Be Overlooked

MORE: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Five on Preseason All-Big Ten List

Published |Modified
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Recruiting