Rutgers Scarlet Knights Miss Out on Highly-Touted 2026 Target to Georgia
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano have dominated throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the program landed multiple commits throughout the month of June. However, the coaching staff was unable to kick off the next month with an elite commitment.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that 2026 four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Scarlet Knights.
Carey is the No. 36 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 48 prospect out of Florida, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. During his junior season at IMG Academy, he finished the year with 24 tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks in nine games. The 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. recruit took an official visit to Rutgers earlier this month, but Schiano was unable to land the elite playmaker.
Despite missing out on Carey, the Scarlet Knights' 2026 recruiting class features multiple defensive lineman, including Donovan Johnson and Tavian Branch. Both players are top-80 prospects in their position group and top-50 players in their respective states. Schiano's efforts in the current recruiting cycle puts his class as the No. 23-ranked program with 21 commits.
