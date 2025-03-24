Rutgers Scarlet Knights Promising DB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be down multiple players this spring and that includes a promising defensive back.
Redshirt freshman D.K. Gilley suffered a season-ending injury during the winter workouts. Greg Schiano announced on Monday that Gilley had surgery and will miss the 2025 season.
Gilley is one of four players on the defensive side of the ball that will not participate in the spring. Fellow defenisve back Isaiah Deloatch and linebacker Abram Wright will also be out for the spring. Linebacker Mohamed Toure is the fourth after missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL.
On the offensive side, Rutgers will be without tight end Kenny Fletcher, running back Sam Brown, and OL Bryan Felter and Shedrick Rhodes.
Gilley came to Rutgers as a three-star prospect from Florida. He played in five games last season, totaling 38 snaps and logging two tackles. Gilley was used on special teams and spent a majority of his time on the kick coverage team.
Last year, Rutgers saw linebacker Tyreem Powell suffer a torn Achilles during winter workouts but he was able to recover and work his way back to the field. Gilley will miss 2025 but remains a rising player for the Scarlet Knights moving forward.
Rutgers enters the spring with much different expectations from this time last year. The Scarlet Knights were littered with returningtalent that had fans expecting big things. It as an up-and-down season that gathered seven wins and a bowl game for the second consecutive season.