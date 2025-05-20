Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer WR Lands at FCS Power
A former Rutgers Scarlet Knights receiver and New Jersey native has found a new home for the upcoming season.
Chris Long spent five years with Rutgers before entering the transfer portal. Last week, Long announced his commitment to FCS powerhouse Montana State. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Long originally committed to Syracuse but later reopened his recruitment.
Long was a standout at Willingboro High School in South Jersey. He set a school record with 1,619 receiving yards in his final season. As a four-star recruit, Long chose Rutgers over the likes of Baylor, Nebraska, Pitt, West Virginia, North Carolina, and many others.
Long dealt with adversity over the course of his Rutgers' career. He missed all but one game in the 2023 season following a lower-body injury. He appeared in a total of 32 games. Long totaled 391 yards and two touchdowns. He was also used as a kick returner in 2021.
Montana State finished with a record of 15-1 last season. It entered the FCS National Championship Game undefeated before falling in a 35-32 classic to North Dakota State.
The wide receiver room for Montana State will look different on the depth chart but returns its top pass catcher in Taco Dowler. Ty McCullouch was lost to graduation while Lonyatta Alexander Jr. transferred to Idaho. The addition of Long gives Montana State a reliable option opposite Dowler.
Long enters Montana State with a chance to rejuvenate his career in his final season of eligibility.