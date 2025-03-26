Rutgers Scarlet Knights Veteran PG Enters Transfer Portal
Jeremiah Williams becomes the next Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, Williams' agent told League Ready of the guard's intentions. Williams joins Jordan Derkack and Lathan Sommerville as the Scarlet Knights that entered the portal over the last two days.
Williams has spent the last two years at Rutgers after previously being with Temple and Iowa State. Williams missed the first half of his first season with Rutgers after pleading guilty to underage gambling. He eventually debuted in a Scarlet Knights' uniform and provided a spark that was much needed.
Williams averaged 12.2 points in 2023-24. He was thought to be a big piece for Rutgers this season but struggled to produce in the same way. He averaged 7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 31 games. Williams shot 44.8% from the floor and 28.3% from three-point range.
It was a disappointing season for Rutgers. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper entered as five-star freshmen but could not take the team to where it hoped to go. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 15-17 and 8-12 in Big Ten play. They decided not to participate in postseason play.
With Williams on his way out, Rutgers will have eight scholarships available for next season. Last season, there was a lot of turnover within the roster and head coach Steve Pikiell had to be aggressive in the transfer portal.
With the way this offseason has started, and with both Harper and Bailey likely headed for the NBA, that trend will have to continue.