Former San Diego State pitcher elected to College Baseball Hall of Fame
Former San Diego State ace Stephen Strasburg has been elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Strasburg pitched for his hometown Aztecs from 2007-09 and became one of the greatest athletes to ever play on Montezuma Mesa.
Playing for coach Tony Gwynn, Strasburg was a consensus first-team All-American in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, and was selected as Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Year in consecutive seasons as well.
He won both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy in 2009.
The big right-hander set the school records for strikeouts in a game (23), season (195) and career (375). Strasburg set the Aztecs’ record for lowest career ERA of 1.59 and tied the program's record for most wins in a season with 13 as a junior in 2009.
After his sophomore season, he was the only collegian on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
After his standout junior season, he was taken by the Washington Nationals as the first overall selection in the 2009 MLB draft. He pitched for the Nats from 2010 to 2022 and won the World Series MVP Award in 2019 as well as three All-Star selections.
Strasburg and the other 20 members of the new class will be inducted on Feb. 12 in Overland Park, Kansas.