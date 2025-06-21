Former San Diego State pitcher Marko Sipila commits to SEC program
The allure of playing for a new coach wasn’t enough to keep ace Marko Sipila at San Diego State.
Sipila committed to Ole Miss on Saturday, three days after SDSU hired San Diego native Kevin Vance as its new coach.
Sipila and several other players entered the transfer portal earlier this month after Shaun Cole’s contract wasn’t renewed after two losing seasons.
Sipila was named to the All-Mountain West second team along with junior infielder Nevan Noonan. Sipila was 4-3 and led the MW with a 3.91 ERA while striking out 74 and walking just 25 in 12 starts. Noonan also entered the portal, as did several other Aztecs.
The Aztecs went 20-39 overall and 14-16 overall.
The Rebels went 43-21 overall and 16-14 in the SEC. They made it to the NCAA regionals before being eliminated by Murray State, which went on to reach the College World Series.
Vance said he would try to retain the current players but would also use the transfer portal to put together his first roster on Montezuma Mesa.
The Aztecs have reached the NCAA regionals 14 times but have never advanced to the super regionals, which is surprising given the amount of prep talent in the area.