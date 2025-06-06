More San Diego State baseball players enter the transfer portal
San Diego State’s baseball program might be needing more than just a new head coach.
Sophomore Finley Bates announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, the same day he was named to an all-academic team. Several other Aztecs have also entered the portal following the firing of Shaun Cole after just two seasons, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Among them are the two Aztecs who were named to the All-Mountain West second team, junior right-hander Marko Sipila, who was the team’s ace, and junior infielder Nevan Noonan. Sipila was 4-3 and led the MW with a 3.91 ERA while striking out 74. Noonan hit .356 with nine homers and 52 RBIs.
Also entering the portal were sophomore outfielder Jake Jackson, freshman outfielder CJ Moran and freshman infielder Daniel Arambula.
Entering the portal doesn’t mean players will definitely be moving on, but it does give them more options, especially in the uncertainty surrounding a coaching change.
“I would love to return to SDSU,” Jackson, who went to San Diego’s Madison High, told the U-T. “I know me and all the other guys want to come back. We all have been talking because we are all close and we want to come back and win the Mountain West if the opportunity is there.”
Cole went 38-76 in two seasons, including 20-39 this season. The Aztecs reached the conference tournament after finishing in fifth place at 14-16. They beat UNLV in their tournament opener but then lost to Nevada and San Jose State.
The Aztecs have reached the NCAA regionals 14 times but have never advanced to the super regionals, which is surprising given the amount of prep talent in the area.
Cole’s successor will be just the fifth head coach at SDSU since 1972. Jim Dietz coached from 1972 to 2002 and was replaced by Aztecs legend Tony Gwynn two seasons after he retired from his 20-year Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Padres. Mark Martinez was promoted after Gwynn died of cancer in June 2014. The school announced in July 2023 that Martinez had retired with three years left on his contract.