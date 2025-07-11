New San Diego State baseball coach Kevin Vance adds 19 players via transfer portal
Kevin Vance has added 19 players via the transfer portal, just three weeks after he was hired as baseball coach at San Diego State.
Of the 19, 13 played for Power 5 programs last season, including five from Oregon State and two from Arizona, which both reached the College World Series.
Vance was on Arizona’s coaching staff for two seasons before being hired by the Aztecs.
He also signed two players from Arizona State and one from Oregon, both of whom made the NCAA regionals this season.
One San Diego native is among the 19: Trey Telfer, who attended Cathedral Catholic High School and joins his hometown team after pitching in nine games for Indiana.
The five players from Oregon State are infielders Levi Jones of Portland, Tyce Peterson of Kirkland, Wash., Dawson Santana of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Jabin Trosky of Carmel, Calif., as well as pitcher Drew Talavs of West Linn, Ore.
Two other players, utilityman Reeve Boyd of Seattle and catcher Anthony Marnell of Las Vegas, previously played for OSU before moving on to Washington and the College of Southern Nevada, respectively.
Peterson has the most experience of the former Beavers, hitting .288 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs for his career. He was named to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team after leading OSU to four consecutive wins to close the regional.
Vance coached pitchers Carson Johnson of Chandler, Ariz., and Bryce McKnight of Phoenix the last two seasons at Arizona.
The former ASU pitchers joining the Aztecs are Alec Belardes of San Jose and Rohan Lettow of Chandler.
Other Power 5 players heading to Montezuma Mesa are infielder-outfielder Adam Magpoc from Boston College and catcher Zach Justice from Oregon.
Also joining the Aztecs are right-handers David Ladjevic of Golden West College, Nick Falla of Allegany College of Maryland, Colton LaFave of Central Arizona College, Simon Lemke of College of Southern Nevada and Andrew Parker of Santa Ana College.