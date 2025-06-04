San Diego State loses star player to transfer portal
Things move quickly these days in college athletics. Just look at the case of San Diego State sophomore infielder Finley Bates.
Bates was named to the CSC Academic All-District Division I Baseball Team on Tuesday by the College Sports Communicators, formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The same day, Bates announced via X that he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, due to a coaching change. SDSU announced last Thursday that coach Shaun Cole was dismissed after going 38-76 the last two seasons.
Bates easily met the criteria for making the academic all-district team, which includes maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher, playing in at least 90% of the team’s games or starting at least 66% of the time.
Bates, who is from Castle Rock, Colo., had a cumulative 3.59 GPA in the general business curriculum.
He was one of the team’s most consistent performers. He started 56 of 57 games, including 28 games at second base, 22 at shortstop and six at DH.