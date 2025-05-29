San Diego State removes Shaun Cole as head baseball coach
San Diego State announced on Thursday morning that head baseball coach Shaun Cole will not return next season, ending his tenure in charge of the Aztec baseball program after two seasons.
“I appreciate Shaun’s commitment and contributions to San Diego State baseball,” San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker said in Wednesday’s release. “However, at this time, I believe that a change in leadership is needed in the program. I wish Shaun all the best in his future endeavors.”
The Aztecs went 20-39 this past season, wrapping up the campaign with losses to Nevada and San Jose State in last week’s Mountain West Conference tournament in Arizona. The Aztecs qualified for the conference tournament during the final series of the regular season, sweeping a three-game series from Washington State to earn the five-seed in the six-team tournament.
San Diego State earned a dominant shutout victory against the four-seed UNLV in the play-in game of the tournament, beating the Rebels 8-0. They proceeded to lose to top seed Nevada 15-4 in seven innings the next day before falling to San Jose State 7-6 in a Friday elimination game.
In Cole’s first season, San Diego State finished with a 17-37 overall record and a 10-20 record in the Mountain West, good for last place by two games. The Aztecs finished 10-41 on the road during Cole’s two seasons. Cole was named San Diego State’s head coach on July 25, 2023, after serving as the program’s pitching coach in each of the prior two seasons.
A native of Tucson, Arizona, Cole had previously served as Arizona and Eastern Kentucky’s pitching coach in addition to working for Team USA Baseball and coordinating player development for the San Diego Padres. Cole replaced Mark Martinez as San Diego State’s head baseball coach. Martinez led the Aztec program for nine seasons, reaching the NCAA tournament in three of his first four seasons.
Martinez had been a longtime assistant coach for the Aztecs under Tony Gwynn, working at San Diego State for nine of Gwynn’s 12 seasons in charge of the Aztecs. Martinez was promoted to head coach following Gwynn’s death in the summer of 2014.