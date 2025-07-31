Heavily recruited 4-star center schedules official visit to San Diego State
Four-star class of 2026 center Josh Irving of Pasadena High School has scheduled his official visit to San Diego State for Aug. 21-23.
Coach Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs will host Irving on the first of the seven official visits that his agent, Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports & Entertainment, announced on Thursday.
The 6-foot-10, 200-pound Irving will also visit SMU, Kansas, Louisville, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Southern California.
The Aztecs will show off their practice gym, known as the JAM Center, and Viejas Arena, which is rocking every home game (but will be empty in late August).
Irving is rated 101st nationally among all class of 2026 recruits, 11th among centers nationally and 10th among all California recruits by 247Sports.
Pasadena finished second in the Pacific League at 8-1 and finished 19-8 overall after losing to Irvine in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2A playoffs.
The Aztecs’ veteran-laden roster is in the midst of summer workouts as it heads into yet another season of high promise on Montezuma Mesa.
Guard Miles Byrd is the undisputed leader after withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return for a final season. Also returning is 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who entered and then withdrew from the transfer portal, and then withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to the Aztecs. He was named both the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
Guard Reese Waters is back after missing last season with a foot injury, and the Aztecs have added some highly regarded transfers and freshmen.