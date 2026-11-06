How to watch San Diego State vs. Colorado basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time

The San Diego State Aztecs continue a season-opening stretch of five straight games in San Diego County when they face the Colorado Buffaloes in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena on Saturday.

The game is symbolic in a few ways. The game honors the memory of Hall of Famer Walton, who grew up not far from SDSU and played for the Clippers when they were based in San Diego at what was then known as the San Diego Sports Arena.

SDSU is coming off a 102-78 win against Cal State Fullerton in its season opener on Tuesday night.

Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m.

San Diego State's connection to Bill Walton

Walton graduated from Helix High in suburban La Mesa before heading up the freeway to play for the legendary Wizard of Westwood, John Wooden, during UCLA’s glory days.

But he continued to call San Diego home and the youngest of his four hoops-playing sons, Chris, was one of the first recruits targeted by Steve Fisher and his top assistant, Brian Dutcher, after they took over in 1999-2000.

ESPN broadcaster Bill Walton shakes hands with his son Luke after Arizona beat San Diego State 89-81 at Cox Arena on Dec. 7, 2002. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We got great insight into who Bill was when we recruited Chris Walton,” said Dutcher, who succeeded Fisher beginning with the 2017-18 season. “I remember Coach Fisher and I going to their house, having dinner with him and Lori [Matsuoka], and spending time with them as our first real introduction to Bill.

“Then just seeing what a great supporter he was of Aztec basketball, and more importantly, the city of San Diego. I mean, how often do you get to spend time with an icon? Bill Walton was an icon, both as a player, as an announcer and as a person.”

The Bill Walton Classic is being promoted by Sports San Diego.

What to know about Colorado entering the matchup

The Buffaloes beat Abilene Christian 94-59 in their season opener on Tuesday night.

“I’m excited to play in the Bill Walton Classic this weekend,” Dutcher said. “It will be a step up in competition. Colorado has a good team. Like most teams, they had a big turnover in their roster, but they have really good pieces. They’re well-coached. Coach [Tad] Boyle is a friend and a very good coach. We're looking forward to the challenge of playing at Pechanga Arena against a really good Colorado team.”

How to watch San Diego State vs. Colorado basketball

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Tipoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Pechanga Arena | San Diego

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: DIRECTV, Sling TV (Sling Blue), YouTube TV

Radio: San Diego Sports 760