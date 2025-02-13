San Diego State Aztecs

NET Rankings update: San Diego State slides to No. 53

San Diego State is fourth among Mountain West teams in the NET Rankings

Bodie De Silva

Feb 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) controls the ball as Colorado State Rams guard Ethan Morton (25) guards in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) controls the ball as Colorado State Rams guard Ethan Morton (25) guards in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego State men’s basketball team has returned home after a two-game road trip to Colorado State and San Jose State.

The Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) opened the second half last night on a 17-0 run to erase a halftime deficit, eventually beating San Jose State (12-14, 5-9), 69-66. Elsewhere in the Mountain West, UNLV (13-12, 7-7) left no doubt in a 77-52 win over Air Force (3-22, 0-14) in Las Vegas. The Runnin Rebels led 44-22 at halftime and coasted to the victory, climbing into sixth position in the league standings.

Utah State (22-3, 12-2) built a 15-point halftime lead but saw things get closer in the second half, beating Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) 93-85 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. Wednesday’s lone Mountain West game will see Wyoming (11-13, 4-9) make the trip south to New Mexico (20-4, 12-1). The Lobos must win to keep their one-game lead over Utah State in the standings.

Saturday’s top game in the league will see Boise State (17-7, 9-4) head to San Diego State with the two teams eager to add to their resumes. Both teams along with Colorado State currently sit in a three-way tie for third place in the Mountain West standings.

New Mexico (No. 37), Utah State (No. 39) and Boise State (No. 46) are the three Mountain West teams ahead of San Diego State (No. 53) in the latest NET.

Here’s a closer look at each MWC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 37

Record: 20-4, 12-1   Q1: 2-1 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1

Utah State

NET Ranking: 39

Record: 22-3, 12-2   Q1: 3-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 46

Record: 17-7, 9-4   Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 53

Record: 16-6, 9-4   Q1: 4-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 7-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 74

Record: 14-10, 6-7    Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 78

Record: 15-9, 9-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 102

Record: 13-12, 7-7    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 169

Record: 12-14, 5-9    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 171

Record: 11-13, 4-9    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 7-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 277

Record: 5-20, 1-13   Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 312

Record: 3-22, 0-14   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.

Published |Modified
Bodie De Silva
BODIE DE SILVA

Bodie DeSilva has been covering sports in San Diego for more than a decade. He previously covered San Diego State athletics for Scout/Fox Sports.

Home/Basketball