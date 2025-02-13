NET Rankings update: San Diego State slides to No. 53
The San Diego State men’s basketball team has returned home after a two-game road trip to Colorado State and San Jose State.
The Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) opened the second half last night on a 17-0 run to erase a halftime deficit, eventually beating San Jose State (12-14, 5-9), 69-66. Elsewhere in the Mountain West, UNLV (13-12, 7-7) left no doubt in a 77-52 win over Air Force (3-22, 0-14) in Las Vegas. The Runnin Rebels led 44-22 at halftime and coasted to the victory, climbing into sixth position in the league standings.
Utah State (22-3, 12-2) built a 15-point halftime lead but saw things get closer in the second half, beating Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) 93-85 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. Wednesday’s lone Mountain West game will see Wyoming (11-13, 4-9) make the trip south to New Mexico (20-4, 12-1). The Lobos must win to keep their one-game lead over Utah State in the standings.
Saturday’s top game in the league will see Boise State (17-7, 9-4) head to San Diego State with the two teams eager to add to their resumes. Both teams along with Colorado State currently sit in a three-way tie for third place in the Mountain West standings.
New Mexico (No. 37), Utah State (No. 39) and Boise State (No. 46) are the three Mountain West teams ahead of San Diego State (No. 53) in the latest NET.
Here’s a closer look at each MWC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 37
Record: 20-4, 12-1 Q1: 2-1 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1
Utah State
NET Ranking: 39
Record: 22-3, 12-2 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 46
Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 53
Record: 16-6, 9-4 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 74
Record: 14-10, 6-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 78
Record: 15-9, 9-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 102
Record: 13-12, 7-7 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 169
Record: 12-14, 5-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 171
Record: 11-13, 4-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 277
Record: 5-20, 1-13 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 312
Record: 3-22, 0-14 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5
