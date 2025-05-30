New Mexico offers California standout forward
New Mexico head coach Eric Olen and staff have continued their run of extending scholarship offers to high school recruits after the recent AAU basketball viewing periods.
On Thursday, California forward Ryan Doane was the latest to receive an offer from the Lobos. A 2028 prospect from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Doane now has offers from California, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara and New Mexico with three high school seasons left to play.
He was able to make his mark as a freshman this past season while playing on a loaded roster that included SMU-signee BJ Davis-Ray, Charlotte-signee Jarne Eyanga and top 100 junior forward Brannon Martinsen. The 6-foot-8 Doane helped the Lions reach the regional semifinals of California’s Division 1 state playoffs before falling on the road to eventual champion Sierra Canyon in double overtime.
New Mexico is finalizing the pieces for their initial roster in the Eric Olen era. Since taking over two months ago, Olen and staff have added 13 players to next season’s roster and being left anybody following the departure of Richard Pitino. New Mexico won the Mountain West Conference regular season title this past season and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Reigning conference player of the year Donovan Dent transferred to UCLA while teammates Tru Washington (Miami) and Braden Applehans (Drake) also moved on. Forwards Filip Borovicanin and Jovan Milicevic also transferred, following Pitino to Xavier.
Olen and staff have largely used the transfer portal to put together their roster for the 2025-26 season. Chris Howell and Milos Vincentic followed Olen and staff over from UC San Diego while Deyton Albury (Utah State), Luke Haupt (Point Loma Nazarene), Tajavis Miller (North Dakota State), Kallai and Kevin Patton (USC) and JT Rock (Iowa State) were also added from the portal. Antonio Chol was a star at Garden City Community College before picking the Lobos.
New Mexico has signed three high school recruits in guards Jake Hall, Uriah Tenette and Sir Marius Jones. Their newest commit, Tomislav Buljan, arrives in New Mexico after spending the past several seasons at the professional level in Europe.
