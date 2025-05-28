New Mexico offers scholarship to local prospect
New Mexico head coach Eric Olen has closed in on finalizing the Lobos’ roster for his first season in charge. Olen and staff have begun their journey on the recruiting trail, offering scholarships to high school prospects with AAU basketball underway for the summer.
A player on New Mexico’s radar who recently added an offer from the Lobos is 2027 guard Brandon Mason Jr. A local prospect who plays at ABC Prep in Albuquerque, Mason Jr. is ranked as the nation’s No. 71 prospect in the class of 2027.
Mason Jr. has spent considerable time around the New Mexico program over his life, including serving as a ballboy several years back. His father, Brandon Sr., was a four-year starter at New Mexico State from 1999-2003, scoring 1,051 points in his collegiate career. He played professionally both in the United States and overseas before beginning his coaching career. The elder Mason served as New Mexico’s video coordinator from 2012-14 and became an assistant under Paul Weir in 2017.
Today, Mason Jr. plays for his dad, who is the founder and head coach at ABC Prep in New Mexico. While New Mexico is his latest offer, Mason Jr. has collected more than a dozen since UMKC became the first in March of 2023. TCU, Washington and Arizona State will be among the competition as the Lobos work to keep him home.
ABC Prep competes in The Grind Session, a league for top prep schools around the country to play against each other. The NCAA approved the school officially known as Albuquerque Basketball Club Prep as an academic online academy in 2023.
New Mexico won 53 games over the past two seasons, reaching the NCAA tournament in each season following a decade-long drought of reaching the postseason. Following the season, head coach Richard Pitino left New Mexico for the same spot at Xavier, leading to a mass exodus of players to new programs. Reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent headed to UCLA, while Tru Washington left for Miami.