San Diego State basketball offers Arizona point guard
Phoenix-area three-star point guard Lyris Robinson from the class of 2027 posted on social media that he has received an offer from coach Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State men's basketball program.
It’s the latest of several offers for Robinson, who attends Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale. Among the others, according to Rivals and 247Sports, are Oregon, Stanford, California, Oklahoma State, TCU, Bradley and George Mason.
Who is Lyris Robinson?
Robinson is a 6-4, 170-pounder. Rivals rates him as a three-star while 247Sports has yet to rate him. Rivals gives him an industry ranking of 83.90.
CIA Bella Vista, representing Bella Vista College Prep, competes in the most challenging high school basketball league in the country, the Nike EYBL Scholastic League.
Robinson appears to be the first player in the class of 2027 to receive an offer from SDSU.
Dutcher has assembled a veteran roster for the 2025-26 season. It’s led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, both of whom withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Montezuma Mesa for another season.
The Aztecs have announced three marquee opponents for the forthcoming season: Michigan and Oregon in their first two games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, and against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.