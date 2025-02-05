San Diego State drops in updated college basketball rankings
San Diego State currently sits in fourth place in the Mountain West basketball standings as of Wednesday morning and is fourth amongst the conference in the latest edition of the NCAA’s NET rankings.
The Aztecs last played on Saturday night, having to mount a comeback to beat Wyoming at home, 63-61. The Aztecs trailed by nine points with less than seven minutes to play before a 20-0 run gave them the lead for good. They’ll return to the court on Saturday night for a game in Fort Collins against Colorado State. The Aztecs currently sit a half game behind the Rams in the standings with Colorado State set to play at first-place New Mexico on Wednesday night.
The Aztecs still have games against Boise State, Utah State and New Mexico over the coming weeks that will go a long way in determining their postseason fate. The top five teams in the Mountain West Conference regular season standings receive byes into the quarterfinal round of the annual conference tournament held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Utah State (No. 41), New Mexico (No. 46) and Boise State (No. 48) are the three Mountain West teams ahead of San Diego State (No. 49) in the latest NET.
Here’s a closer look at each MWC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.
Utah State Aggies
NET Ranking: 41
Record: 20-3, 10-2 Q1: 2-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 8-0
New Mexico Lobos
NET Ranking: 46
Record: 18-4, 10-1 Q1: 4-1 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 6-1
Boise State Broncos
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 16-7, 8-4 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 7-1
San Diego State Aztecs
NET Ranking: 49
Record: 15-5, 8-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State Rams
NET Ranking: 75
Record: 14-7, 8-2 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada Wolfpack
NET Ranking: 77
Record: 13-10, 5-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 7-0
UNLV Runnin’ Rebels
NET Ranking: 113
Record: 11-12, 5-7 Q1: 1-6 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-1
San Jose State Spartans
NET Ranking: 164
Record: 12-12, 5-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 9-2
Wyoming Cowboys
NET Ranking: 166
Record: 11-12, 4-8 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State Bulldogs
NET Ranking: 276
Record: 5-18, 1-11 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3
Air Force Falcons
NET Ranking: 303
Record: 3-20, 0-12 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 2-5
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.