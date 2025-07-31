San Diego State loses out on 4-star SoCal point guard
San Diego State’s basketball program is still waiting for its first commitment from the 2026 recruiting class after it wasn’t able to land a pledge from four-star Southern California point guard Isaiah Rogers.
Rogers posted on X that he is “1000% COMMITTED” to Stanford after making his official visit. He had been scheduled to visit San Diego State on Sept. 13.
The Corona Centennial High School point guard received an offer from the Aztecs in late June. It was at least the 15th offer for Rogers, who has also received bids from UC San Diego, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and three Mountain West rivals: UNLV, Utah State and New Mexico.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is rated No. 7 nationally among the class of 2026 point guards by 247Sports and No. 8 among California players. He’s rated 77th nationally among all players.
Corona Centennial finished 17-18 overall after a 73-48 loss to eventual champion Sierra Canyon in the CIF Division I state playoffs.
The Aztecs have offered seven other players from the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.