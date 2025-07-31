San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State loses out on 4-star SoCal point guard

Aztecs miss on a talented prospect in 2026 class

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher.
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

San Diego State’s basketball program is still waiting for its first commitment from the 2026 recruiting class after it wasn’t able to land a pledge from four-star Southern California point guard Isaiah Rogers. 

Rogers posted on X that he is “1000% COMMITTED” to Stanford after making his official visit. He had been scheduled to visit San Diego State on Sept. 13.

The Corona Centennial High School point guard received an offer from the Aztecs in late June. It was at least the 15th offer for Rogers, who has also received bids from UC San Diego, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and three Mountain West rivals: UNLV, Utah State and New Mexico. 

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is rated No. 7 nationally among the class of 2026 point guards by 247Sports and No. 8 among California players. He’s rated 77th nationally among all players. 

Corona Centennial finished 17-18 overall after a 73-48 loss to eventual champion Sierra Canyon in the CIF Division I state playoffs. 

The Aztecs have offered seven other players from the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Basketball