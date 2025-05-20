San Diego State offers elite 2028 basketball prospect
Class of 2028 small forward Devaughn Dorrough of Monterey Trail High in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove has announced that he’s received an offer from San Diego State.
It’s the eighth offer for the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Dorrough, who announced at the same time that he’s also received an offer from Stanford. According to 247Sports, he has previously received offers from California, Sacramento State, San Francisco, Southern California, Washington and McNeese State.
He is one of 36 players set to compete in the USA Men’s U16 training camp starting Thursday in Colorado Springs. The 12-member team will be announced before departing for the 2025 FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup, scheduled for June 2-8 in Juárez, Mexico.
Dorrough averaged 16.1 points and nine rebounds in 30 games as a freshman, according to MaxPreps. He also averaged 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals.