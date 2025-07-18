San Diego State offers intriguing 4-star center
Four-star class of 2026 center Josh Irving of Pasadena High posted on social media that he’s received an offer from San Diego State basketball.
The heavily recruited Irving has also received offers from Kansas, Arizona State, California, USC, Washington, TCU, SMU and smaller schools such as San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Montana.
Who is Josh Irving?
The 6-foot-10, 200-pound Irving is rated 104th nationally among all class of 2026 recruits, 13th nationally among centers and 10th among all California recruits.
Pasadena finished second in the Pacific League at 8-1 and finished 19-8 overall after losing to Irvine in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2A playoffs.
Irving is the seventh class of 2026 player to receive an offer from the Aztecs.
The Aztecs currently have a veteran-laden roster going into yet another season of high promise on Montezuma Mesa.
Guard Miles Byrd is the undisputed leader after withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return for a final season. Also returning is 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who entered and then withdrew from the transfer portal, and then withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to the Aztecs. He was named both the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
Guard Reese Waters is back after missing last season with a foot injury, and the Aztecs have added some highly regarded transfers and freshmen.