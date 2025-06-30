San Diego State offers top-10 point guard recruit
Four-star class of 2026 point guard Isaiah Rogers of Centennial High School in Corona has been offered a scholarship by San Diego State.
Rogers posted on X: “Thank you to Coach Dutcher and the rest of the coaching staff for the offer to play at San Diego State University.”
It’s at least the 15th offer for Rogers, who has also received bids from UC San Diego, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and three Mountain West rivals: UNLV, Utah State and New Mexico.
Rogers was the second player offered this weekend by SDSU, after three-star shooting guard Elias Obenyah of Salesian High School in Richmond confirmed an offer.
Who is Isaiah Rogers?
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is rated No. 8 nationally among the class of 2026 point guards by 247Sports and No. 8 among California players. He’s rated 80th nationally among all players.
The Huskies finished 17-18 overall after a 73-48 loss to eventual champion Sierra Canyon in the CIF Division I state playoffs.
This is at least the fifth class of 2026 offer made by the Aztecs.
San Diego State appears primed for another big run under Dutcher. They’re looking to go further in the NCAA than they did last season, when they lost 95-68 to North Carolina in a First Four game.
Fans already have good vibes after Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, passed up the NBA Draft and returned to Montezuma Mesa for another season.