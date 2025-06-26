Class of 2026 tight end commits to San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State added another three-star tight end from the class of 2026 when multi-sport star Jack Ellis of two-time state champion St. Vincent de Paul College Prep in Petaluma announced his commitment on Thursday.
Ellis, who plays tight end and defensive end for the Mustangs, as well as basketball and lacrosse, is the latest in a flurry of 2026 commits for the Aztecs. He had nine other offers, mostly from schools in the West but also from Texas State, which is reportedly going to be invited to join the new-look Pac-12 Conference that will also include the Aztecs.
Who is Jack Ellis?
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Ellis is rated No. 102 nationally among tight ends and 170th among all California players in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.
He had 24 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season, according to MaxPreps. His three-season totals are 38 catches for 486 yards and eight TDs.
On defense, he had 64 tackles, one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery. He
He’s also listed as a defensive end and long snapper.
The Mustangs went 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the Redwood Empire - Bay league en route to becoming the first two-time state champion in Sonoma County history. It beat Highland 25-23 for its second straight CIF Division 4-AA title.
SDSU’s depth chart following spring drills lists transfers Seth Adams, a senior, and Jackson Ford, a redshirt freshman, at tight end, as well as redshirt freshman Arthur Ban.
The Aztecs are definitely focusing on moving the ball through the air as they look to bounce back from a 3-9 finish in coach Sean Lewis’ first year.
Transfers Bert Emanuel Jr., the son of the former college and pro quarterback/wideout, and Jayden Denegal, are competing for the quarterback job. The Aztecs are also having to largely rebuild at wide receiver.