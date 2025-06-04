ESPN’s initial FPI ratings paint grim picture for San Diego State
ESPN has released its initial Football Power Index (FPI) ratings for the 2025 season and the predictions are bleak for San Diego State as it heads into its second season under coach Sean Lewis.
The Aztecs’ FPI is -11.8 and they are ranked No. 117 nationally with a projected win-loss total of 4.7-7.3. That would be good for ninth place in the 12-team Mountain West and would, of course, leave the Aztecs short of bowl eligibility.
SDSU is given just a 0.6% chance to win the Mountain West in its final year in the league before jumping to the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference, and a 0.1% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.
The FPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season.
SDSU finished 3-9 overall last year and ninth in the MW at 2-5. It ended the year on a six-game losing streak as it struggled to find an identity in Lewis’ “AztecFAST” offense.
The Aztecs played in 12 bowl games between 2010 and 2022.
The Aztecs open the season at home against Stony Brook on Aug. 28.
SDSU, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State have begun the process of joining the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference effective July 1, 2026, along with Pac-12 holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and basketball powerhouse Gonzaga.
Since Gonzaga doesn’t play football, the new-look Pac-12 needs to add an eighth full member by July 1 to receive certification for the College Football Playoff starting in 2026-27.