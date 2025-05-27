New Mexico adds lineman from transfer portal
As New Mexico head coach Jason Eck prepares for his first year in charge of the Lobos football program, he continues to add players to his initial roster in Albuquerque.
On Monday, Eck and staff added a big piece to the defensive line group in junior college transfer Jalen McIver. A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, McIver helped Hillcrest High School to a 12-1 record during his senior season. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McIver spent this past season at Jones Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi.
McIver has become a popular recruiting target during the spring, adding numerous offers prior to making his commitment to the Lobos. Alabama A&M, Troy, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State those to offered a scholarship to McIver since February.
New Mexico, like many smaller conference schools, has been hit hard by departures in the college football transfer portal. They lost tight ends Keayen Nead (BYU) and Trace Buckler (Ole Miss), offensive linemen Wallace Unamba (Kentucky), McKenzie Agnello (Houston) and LaJuan Owens (Cal). Running backs Eli Sanders (USC) and Naquari Rogers (Utah) also departed the program.
Eck’s son Jaxton has transferred in from Idaho, while the Lobos have also had success in adding talent from major conference schools. Edge rusher Darren Agu transferred in from Vanderbilt, while defensive backs CJ Johnson (Auburn) and Clint Stephens (UCLA) have also joined the program.
Eck, a former offensive lineman at Wisconsin, earned his first head coaching job at Idaho in 2022. He led the Vandals to a 26-13 record over three seasons, reaching the FCS playoffs each year. Eck has brought in multiple quarterbacks this offseason as the Lobos look to replace standout quarterback Devon Dampier, who transferred to Utah. Quarterback Jack Layne has transferred in from Idaho, following Eck while Cole Welliver comes over following one season at UConn.
New Mexico has reached four bowl games since 2006, making an appearance at home in the New Mexico Bowl each time. Under former head coach Rocky Long, New Mexico reached five bowl games in a six-year stretch from 2002-07.