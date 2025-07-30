San Diego State edge rusher named to national defensive player of the year watch list
San Diego State edge rusher Trey White has received another honor on the eve of the opening of fall camp.
White was named Tuesday to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America.
White is one of just 11 defensive ends/edge rushers out of the 60 on the preseason list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes out to the national defensive player of the year.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce four finalists for the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy in mid-to-late November, and the winner will be announced at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 in Charlotte.
White was named the Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year at the conference’s media days in Las Vegas earlier this month.
White was on the Bednarik Midseason Watch List last year and was a first-team all-MW performer after his breakout 2024 season resulted in 12 ½ sacks, which tied for fifth nationally in FBS. White’s 12 ½ sacks were tied for the third-most in SDSU single-season history. He also had 60 tackles, including 40 solo and 18 1/2 for loss.
White was the first San Diego State defensive lineman to be named the MW preseason defensive player of the year and the fourth defensive player overall, joining cornerback Leon McFadden in 2012, cornerback Damontae Kazee in 2016 and safety Patrick McMorris in 2022.
White has also been named a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports, and has been selected as a first-team all-MW honoree by the league’s media, Phil Steele Magazine, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and College Football Network.
Lindy’s has him as the No. 14 defensive edge in the nation, while CFN has him as the top-ranked player, among other preseason accolades.
The Aztecs open camp on Wednesday. They’ll hold a public scrimmage on Aug. 14 and host Stony Brook in the season opener on Aug. 28.