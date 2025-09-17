San Diego State football and Cal by the numbers
San Diego State (1-1) returns from its first bye weekend to host the California Golden Bears (3-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Golden Bears and Aztecs played last year in Berkeley, with Cal scoring on its first four possessions of the second half to race to a 31-10 win.
The home team has never lost in this series, which Cal leads 5-4. However, the Golden Bears are a 12.5-point favorite over the Aztecs, who were routed 36-13 at Washington State on Sept. 6.
Here is a look at Cal and San Diego State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
California 32 (60th nationally)
San Diego State 27.5 (77th)
Rushing offense
California 118.67 (110th)
San Diego State 155 (79th)
Passing offense
California 269 (34th)
San Diego State 184.5 (101st)
Total offense
California 387.67 (69th)
San Diego State 339.5 (98th)
Third down conversion percentage
California 36.84 percent (94th)
San Diego State 34.38 percent (105th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
California 100 percent (1st)
San Diego State 100 percent (1st)
Scoring defense
California 10.67 (19th)
San Diego State 18 (47th)
Rushing defense
California 82.33 (18th)
San Diego State 94 (31st)
Passing defense
California 197.67 (58th)
San Diego State 151.5 (25th)
Total defense
California 280 (39th)
San Diego State 245.5 (22nd)
Sacks per game
California 1.67 (86th)
San Diego State 1.5 (98th)
Tackles for loss
California 5.33 (80th)
San Diego State 4 (112th)
Third down conversion defense
California 32.45 percent (47th)
San Diego State 21.21 percent (7th)
Red zone defense
California 100 percent (101st)
San Diego State 100 percent (101st)
Net punting
California 41.50 (50th)
San Diego State 41.36 (52nd)
Punt return average
California 13.67 (26th)
San Diego State 9.30 (56th)
Kickoff return average
California 26 (28th)
San Diego State 0 (130th)
Turnover margin
California +1 (28th)
San Diego State +0 (64th)
Leading passers
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California: 71 of 106, 772 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 28 of 55, 340 yards, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions
Leading rushers
Kendrick Raphael, California: 39 carries, 201 yards, 1 touchdown
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 38 carries, 188 yards, 2 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Trond Grizzell, California: 11 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown
Jacob Bostick, San Diego State: 6 catches, 101 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Leading defenders
Luke Ferrellil, California: 27 total tackles
Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 20 total tackles