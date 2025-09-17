San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and Cal by the numbers

Undefeated Golden Bears have an edge on offense

Bernie Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jayden Parker.
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jayden Parker. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Diego State (1-1) returns from its first bye weekend to host the California Golden Bears (3-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

The Golden Bears and Aztecs played last year in Berkeley, with Cal scoring on its first four possessions of the second half to race to a 31-10 win.

The home team has never lost in this series, which Cal leads 5-4. However, the Golden Bears are a 12.5-point favorite over the Aztecs, who were routed 36-13 at Washington State on Sept. 6.

Here is a look at Cal and San Diego State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

California 32 (60th nationally)

San Diego State 27.5 (77th)

Rushing offense

California 118.67 (110th)

San Diego State 155 (79th)

Passing offense

California 269 (34th)

San Diego State 184.5 (101st)

Total offense 

California 387.67 (69th)

San Diego State 339.5 (98th)

Third down conversion percentage

California 36.84 percent (94th)

San Diego State 34.38 percent (105th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

California 100 percent (1st)

San Diego State 100 percent (1st)

Scoring defense

California 10.67 (19th)

San Diego State 18 (47th)

Rushing defense 

California 82.33 (18th)

San Diego State 94 (31st)

Passing defense

California 197.67 (58th)

San Diego State 151.5 (25th)

Total defense 

California 280 (39th)

San Diego State 245.5 (22nd)

Sacks per game

California 1.67 (86th)

San Diego State 1.5 (98th)

Tackles for loss

California 5.33 (80th)

San Diego State 4 (112th)

Third down conversion defense

California 32.45 percent (47th)

San Diego State 21.21 percent (7th)

Red zone defense

California 100 percent (101st)

San Diego State 100 percent (101st)

Net punting

California 41.50 (50th)

San Diego State 41.36 (52nd)

Punt return average

California 13.67 (26th)

San Diego State 9.30 (56th)

Kickoff return average

California 26 (28th)

San Diego State 0 (130th)

Turnover margin

California +1 (28th)

San Diego State +0 (64th)

Leading passers

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California: 71 of 106, 772 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 28 of 55, 340 yards, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions

Leading rushers

Kendrick Raphael, California: 39 carries, 201 yards, 1 touchdown

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 38 carries, 188 yards, 2 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Trond Grizzell, California: 11 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown

Jacob Bostick, San Diego State: 6 catches, 101 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Leading defenders 

Luke Ferrellil, California: 27 total tackles

Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 20 total tackles

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

