San Diego State football lands commitment from 3-star recruit
Three-star class of 2026 defensive lineman Dominic Coelho of Rocklin High in suburban Sacramento has announced his commitment to San Diego State.
He said in a post on X that he was “more than hyped” to announce the commitment to the Aztecs. He attended a skills camp on Montezuma Mesa on Friday and announced an offer later that day. He made an official visit on Sunday.
Coelho was in demand around the West. He also received offers from current Mountain West rivals UNLV and New Mexico, as well as future Pac-12 rival Washington State, and Sacramento State and Idaho of the FCS Big Sky Conference.
Who is Dominic Coelho?
Coelho is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, and says on his X profile that he has an 80-inch wingspan.
He’s rated the 170th defensive lineman nationally and 164th overall in the state among 2026 recruits.
Coelho had an impressive performance at the Sacramento State Rising Stars Mega Camp last week, according to 247Sports. He has attended other camps and showcases on the West Coast.
He had 28 tackles in 12 games as a junior, including 17 solo and eight for loss. He also had two sacks.
Rocklin went 10-3 overall and finished third in the Sierra Foothill League at 5-2. The Thunder beat Manteca 30-7 in the Division II playoff semifinals before losing 30-28 to Grant in the CIF-San-Joaquin Section Finals.
The Aztecs currently list four juniors as starters on the defensive line, which is one of their strongest units. Three of them are returning starters. The depth chart is loaded with underclassmen.
The Aztecs had a rough go in coach Sean Lewis’ first season, finishing 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West. They struggled in trying to launch their “AztecFAST” offense as well as on defense. They were the third-worst team in the MWC in total defense at 421.3 yards and in scoring defense at 29.58 points.