San Diego State football lands commitment from 3-star cornerback
San Diego State continues to load up on defensive players from the class of 2026, with three-star cornerback Dareon Edmonds of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale (Riverside County) committing on Friday.
Edmonds had an impressive number of offers, including from UCLA and five Mountain West foes, including Boise State, Washington State and Colorado State.
His commitment, announced Friday by 247Sports, follows commitments by in-state defensive linemen Peyton McCutcheon and Dominic Coelho earlier this week.
Edmonds is at least the seventh player from the class of 2026 to commit to the Aztecs.
Who is Dareon Edmonds?
Edmonds is a 6-foot-2, 160-pounder. He is rated 145th among all cornerbacks nationally by 247Sports and 149th among California players in the class of 2026.
He was a standout player for Orange Lutheran last fall before transferring to Eleanor Roosevelt. He had 15 tackles, 12 of them solo, and one interception in 10 games, according to MaxPreps.
Orange Lutheran went 8-4 overall and was third in the Trinity League at 3-2. It beat JSerra 42-20 in its playoff opener before losing 20-17 to St. John Bosco in the Division 1 semifinals.
SDSU’s secondary was one of the few bright spots last fall, when the Aztecs finished 3-9 in Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. Its pass defense ranked fourth in the Mountain West with an average of 214.1 yards allowed per game, although it did allow 21 touchdowns and had just seven interceptions.
It could be even better this year as SDSU returns all five starters, four of them seniors. They include cornerbacks Chris Johnson and Bryce Phillips.