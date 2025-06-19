San Diego State football lands commitment from 3-star recruit
Three-star edge rusher Peyton McCutcheon of the class of 2026 at Long Beach Millikan High School has committed to San Diego State.
Millikan posted the news on X on Thursday. McCutcheon had received an offer from SDSU a month ago. He had also received offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State and Washington State.
Who is Peyton McCutcheon?
McCutcheon is a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who is rated 156th nationally among edge rushers and 251st among all California prep players.
He had 26 tackles, 21 of them solo, and 11 hurries in six games last year, according to MaxPreps.
He was a member of the Rams team that went 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the Moore League to clinch their second outright championship, and first since 1973. Their stay in the playoffs was brief, however, as they lost 20-17 to Crean Lutheran.
McCutcheon is the sixth player from the class of 2026 to commit to the Aztecs, and the second defensive lineman after Dominic Coelho of Rocklin High School committed earlier this week.
The Aztecs are in good shape this season along the defensive front, with three junior returning starters. Among them is rush edge Trey White, whose 12 ½ sacks during his breakout 2024 season placed him fifth nationally.
Field edge Brady Nassar, a junior, also returns after playing in all 12 games on the left side, including eight starts. He had one sack and 26 tackles.
The Aztecs are trying to rebound from a 3-9 finish in coach Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. They were underwhelming on both sides of the ball, including being the third-worst team in the MWC in total defense at 421.3 yards and in scoring defense at 29.58 points.